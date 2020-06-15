The car caught fire and the driver was trapped inside. Some other drivers stopped and managed to scupper the Grim Reaper’s plans. Guy Edwards, Brett Lunger, but above all Arturo Merzario, who pulled Lauda out of the flames, burning his hands in the process, saved him. However, due to the burns he endured and the poisonous fumes he inhaled, the Austrian’s condition at first seemed so serious that the doctors called the priest to come and read him his last rites. Lauda was out of danger by 5 August and began an incredible path to recovery.

Amazingly, by Friday 10 September, Niki was back in the Monza paddock. The burns had undoubtedly left their mark, but the skin graft operation had been a success. Anyone would think that the Austrian had come just to visit his friends but Lauda was at Monza to race.

There were new features on the track: the Variante del Rettilineo on the home straight, and the Variante della Roggia, between the Curva Grande and the first Lesmo corner. It was raining and on a day that had a whiff of autumn about it, the spectators were not given much to get excited about: in fact, only a few drivers ventured out of the pits because of the high risk of damaging the cars. At one point, the fans got to their feet and started to applaud: they could hear the rumble of a 12 cylinder engine, that of the Ferrari number one, Niki Lauda, who, only 39 days after his accident, was taking to the track once again. The fans’ applause drowned out the whistles directed at his rival James Hunt in the McLaren. Ronnie Peterson in the March seemed destined to take pole, but the forecast for the next day was for dry even if overcast conditions.