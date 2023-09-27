Ferrari logo
“Factories are made of people, machines and buildings. Ferrari, above all, is made of people” .

Lifestyle & Fashion  

Academy 2024

The Ferrari Lifestyle & Fashion Academy, based in Milan and Maranello (Italy), is looking for the best Fashion & Luxury Management, Master’s graduates to join us in within the highly innovative, stimulating, and challenging work environment of the Ferrari Lifestyle & Fashion Academy team. This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Ferrari, by joining our dedicated program.

Start with a dedicated 6-month internship, and deliver to earn a long-term role in the Ferrari Lifestyle & Fashion Academy team.

We are seeking best Fashion & Luxury Management, Master’s graduates who will graduate by January 2024 or have graduated within the last 12 months. Above all, we are looking for problem-solvers with the highest agility who are able to work practically as well as creatively, team-players who are hardworking, hungry to learn, motivated to succeed with commercial mindset and passion for fashion and luxury sector. Your academic background will come from these key disciplines: Fashion & Luxury Management, International Business Strategy, Fashion Brand Management and similar.
Please apply directly on the specific opportunity on the Ferrari careers pages corporate.ferrari.com/en/career

Closing date for applications: Monday 23 Oct 2023

Internship projects start in early 2024 in Milan and Maranello, Italy
