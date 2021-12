Scuderia Ferrari arrived in South Africa with four cars for three drivers, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni and Mario Andretti, the latter signed up following the death of Ignazio Giunti in a stupid accident at the Buenos Aires 1000 Kilometres. There were three 312 B s and one 312B2. The week before the race, Regazzoni did a back to back test, driving both versions in quick succession so as to see if the modifications brought the expected improvement. However, when at the wheel of the new one, the Swiss driver lost control and hit the barriers, damaging the car. Therefore all three drivers would race the 1970 312B.The race would be run on Saturday so qualifying began on Wednesday in very hot conditions so that the track was at its best around 5pm. It was at that time that Jackie Stewart set a time of 1’17”8 in the Tyrrell that would prove unbeatable. A day later Regazzoni did a 1’19”0. Then, right at the end, Chris Amon posted a 1’18”4 in the only Matra to go second, relegating two of the Ferraris to the second row. Ickx was not on form in the third car and only on the final run did he managed to do a reasonable time of 1’19”2, to secure eighth place on the grid.On Saturday afternoon, once the cars were all on the grid, the starter lifted the South African flag and lowered it almost immediately, which caught the front row by surprise. Getting away best of the rest of them was Regazzoni who went into the lead on the first time across the stripe, ahead of Emerson Fittipaldi in the Lotus, Ickx, who had an amazing opening lap, Denis Hulme in the McLaren, Pedro Rodriguez in the BRM and Andretti, who had dropped back several places.