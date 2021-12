President Luca di Montezemolo had realised that the Scuderia needed restructuring and required a strong man who ran teams with an iron grip. Jean Todt was such a man: he even used the toss of a coin in a tent in Timbouktou to decide which of his two Peugeot drivers would win the Paris-Dakar in 1989. Heads, Jacky Ickx; tails, Ari Vatanen. It fell on tails.Todt came to a Scuderia Ferrari which had not won a Grand Prix for 41 races, since Alain Prost’s last victory in Spain in 1990. The following year, the car was not competitive however the team was third in the Championship. In 1992, a season dominated by Williams and its active suspension, the Italian team only scored 21 points and in the first seven races of 1993, with the F93A , Jean Alesi and Gerhard Berger were only able to score nine points between them.