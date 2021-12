Normally aspirated engine capacity came down from 2500 to 1500cc and all forms of supercharging were banned. A minimum weight limit of 450 kg was also introduced, fuel had a maximum octane rating of 100, cars had to have a reverse gear and a starter motor. For a second consecutive year, the points system was modified. So that winning counted for more, the winner now got 9 points, rather than the 8 from the previous year.The opening round of the season in Monaco was won by Stirling Moss driving a Rob Walker Lotus-Climax, but in the Netherlands, Scuderia Ferrari finished first and second with Wolfgang Von Trips and Phill Hill . Round 3 took place at Spa-Francorchamps, one of the most demanding tests of a Formula 1 driver’s ability. The majority of corners on the Belgian road course are a real challenge, requiring every lap to be tackled at crazy speeds, so that it really separated the men from the boys. With the aim of making this the fastest track in Europe, the Eau Rouge-Raidillon uphill esses was created along with the new Stavelot turn around which avoided a crossroad, shortening the overall length by around 600 metres. Other legendary corners included the old Malmedy a long and tricky downhill righthander, the Masta kink, a left-right combination taken flat in the middle of the eponymous village and Blanchimont, which is still today part of the track which is approximately 7 km in length.