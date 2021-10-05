On Tuesday September 2nd, 2014 The official Ferrari Owners’ Club [FOC] Lebanon Chapter, had their first elections nominating the Board of Administration. On June 5th, 2014 the club was announced. The Club mission is to promote Ferrari in Lebanon, by visiting different places by morning rides, charity events, gala dinner, a visit to Ferrari Italy and be part of the annual Finali Mondiali. The Club’s mission is to promote Ferrari and to attract as many passionate along. With our 40 members today, we are hoping to grow bigger.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club Lebanon
Foundation: 05 June 2014
Number of members: 40
Address: Ferrari Showroom, Dora Seaside Road, Beirut - Lebanon
Phone: +961 76 661 616
E-mail: admin@ferrariownersclublebanon.com
President: Patrick Abou Chacra
Vice President: Pierre Ain Malak
Treasurer: Assaad Abou Rached
Office Manager: Karen Murr
Secretary: Hussein Nasrallah
Web and Communication Manager: Karen Murr