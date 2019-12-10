    Ferrari Club Hellas was established in June 2005.

    Ferrari Club Hellas was established in June 2005. It is a Club that represents 74 selected members. Our activities are aproximately 4 events per year total 12 out of which 2 of them took place in Maranello – Fiorano track. Our club headquarters are in: 23, Agiou Ioannou street – Pc 15342 Agia Paraskevi (Athens – Greece).

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Club Hellas
    Foundation: 2005
    Number of members: 74
    Address: 90, Ethn.Antistaseos str,  17237 Dafnie Attica
    Phone: +30 210 9766222
    Website: www.ferrariclubhellas.gr
    E-mail: info@ferrariclubhellas.gr

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Panagiotis Iliopoulos
    Vice President: Harilaos Mavroudis
    Treasurer: Petros Makris
    Secretary: Panagiotis Chiotelis
    Members for the Board: Gerasimos Danalis, Nikolaos Stagidis, Lefkothea Iliopoulou