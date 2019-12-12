Ferrari Owners Club Philippines - official club, recognized by the factory and bringing together the enthusiasts of the brand, who share the values of the marque and have the taste for Ferrari undisputable performance.
Whether you are a present or a future Ferrari owner we are looking forward for you to be the part of our family!
FOC name: Ferrari Owner's Club Philippines
Foundation: December 2014
Address: 32nd & 4th, Crescent Park West, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Metro Manila Philippines
Phone: (632) 801 7777
Fax: (632) 846 0578
President: Bryan Ang
Vice President: Christopher Tang
Executive director: Andres Sta. Maria
Secretary: Sophie Delos Santos
Treasurer: Macario Roque
Other members for the Board of Directors: Juluis Nolasco, Daniel Astillero, Wai Ming Lee, Emmanuele Bernabe