Ferrari Club Sweden started as “Ferraristi Svezia” and was founded in 1973 as the 7th official Ferrari club in the world.
The club is very active and arranges lot of activities for our members, such as rallies, lifestyle and social events. We also host charity auctions to raise money for sick children and work together with charity organizations to make special events for sick children.
There are approximately 1300 Ferraris in in Sweden and almost half of them belong to our more than 400 members; the club is also a member of the National Historic Vehicle Federation (Motorhistoriska Riskförbundet, MHRF) which makes it possible for members with classic cars to have very beneficial enthusiast insurances.
If you own a Ferrari and are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at medlem@ferrariclubsweden.se or visit our webpage www.ferrariclubsweden.se
FOC name: Ferrari Club Sweden
Foundation: 1973 at Vastana Castle
Number of members: 416
Address: Gåskullevägen 6, SE-44552 Surte, Sweden
Phone: +46-709933508
Website: www.ferrariclubsweden.se
E-mail: mediem@ferrariclubsweden.se
President: Daniel Siitam
Vice president: Jan-Eric Lindgren
Treasurer: Susanne Andersson
Secretary: Rickard Fritz
Web and Communication Manager: Daniel Siitam
Event manager: Torbjörn Hallenheim
Vice event manager: Kirk Pettersson
Board Member: Håkan Carlsson
Board Member: Per Ollas