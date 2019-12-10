    Ferrari 375 America: Heir to the 342 America, this model was aimed at the same segment of the market.

    Ferrari 375 America

    Heir to the 342 America, this model was aimed at the same segment of the market. The Colombo-designed V12 was dropped in favour of the Aurelio Lampredi version that featured cylinder heads with twin inlet tracts.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4522.08 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 221 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6300 rpm
    • 250 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke84 x 68mm
    • Unitary displacement376.84cc
    • Total displacement4522.08cc
    • Compression ratio8 : 1
    • Maximum power221 kW (300 hp) at 6300 rpm
    • Power per litre66hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCF carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unqual-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 140litres
    • Front tyres7.10 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.10 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater coupé
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2800mm
    • Front track1325mm
    • Rear track1320mm
    • Weight1150kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed250km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
    • chassis
    • engine
    • Technical Details