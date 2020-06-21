An homage to world cinematography and the Ferrari show-stealers of all eras

In February 2016, the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena officially opened the “Red Carpet. The Ferrari Star System” exhibition, a celebration of the world of cinema and TV, and the Ferraris that have been the stars of both on so many occasions.



Featured in the exhibition was everything from the 308 GTSs driven by Magnum P.I. to the Miami Vice Testarossa, the 512 S seen in the movie Le Mans, and the 375 America driven by Sofia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin.



Even off set, many celebrities from the entertainment world were Ferrari devotees. Paul Newman competed in high-profile races of the likes of the 24 Hours of Daytona in a 365 GTB4, while Steve McQueen owned a veritable fleet of Ferraris now much sought-after by collectors. Neither were actresses immune to the charms of the Prancing Horse: Marilyn Monroe adored Ferraris and the star of the exhibition, the 250 GT Cabriolet Pininfarina clothed in a cool white livery, was one of her favourites.