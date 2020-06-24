Logo

Museum Ferrari Maranello
Museo Ferrari Maranello
SEP 2021
The Meaning of Partnership” exhibition, celebrating the Prancing Horse’s historic association with Philip Morris International (PMI).
Museo Ferrari Maranello
JAN 2020
The Maranello Museum is staging the glorious “Hypercars” exhibition dedicated to all the Ferraris that hailed landmark advances in the marque’s technological evolution.
Scuderia Ferrari, the complete history
Museo Ferrari Maranello
MAY 2019
It is one of the great iconic names in motorsport with the power to unite an entire country and a million tifosi from all over the world behind it: the Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful team in the history of Formula 1, turns 90 in 2019.
Museo Ferrari Maranello
MAY 2019
This exhibition celebrates seventy years of Prancing Horse victories in the world's most famous endurance race.
Musei Ferrari - Michael 50 @Maranello
Museo Ferrari Maranello
JAN - MAY 2019
The Ferrari Museum dedicated a special exhibition to Michael Schumacher, officially opening it on his 50th birthday, January 3rd 2019.
Musei Ferrari - Driven by Enzo @Maranello
Museo Ferrari Maranello
SEP 2018 - MAY 2019
“Driven by Enzo” shows off the four-seater models driven personally by Ferrari. As is well known, Enzo Ferrari used to try out every car produced at Maranello himself, but not all of them were for day-to-day driving.
Musei Ferrari - Passion & Legend @Maranello
Museo Ferrari Maranello
SEP 2018 - MAY 2019
“Passion and Legend” is the extraordinary story of Enzo Ferrari and his company, retraced through cars and images.
museo enzo ferrari modena
MARCH 2021
The new exibition setted in Officina at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena brings together the one-off cars built by Ferrari for Gianni Agnelli and meticulously customised in close collaboration with him.
Musei Ferrari - Grand Tour @MEF
museo enzo ferrari modena
FEB 2020
The gates of Maranello have represented the starting point of a tale of charm and style that won over the entire world for more than 70 years
Capolavori senza Tempo - Timeless Masterpieces 2019
museo enzo ferrari modena
FEB 2019 - FEB 2020
Since February 2019, the MEF in Modena has been exhibiting some of the most elegant cars in Ferrari history, models that also hugely impacted the styling of their eras.
Musei Ferrari - Il Rosso e il Rosa @MEF
museo enzo ferrari modena
FEB 2018 - FEB 2019
Acelebration of the bond between Ferrari and its female enthusiasts through models from all its various eras that were driven by exceptional women from the worlds of entertainment, sport and the nobility.
Musei Ferrari - Driving with the Stars @MEF
museo enzo ferrari modena
FEB 2017 - FEB 2018
In 2017, the MEF staged a major exhibition featuring some of the most stunning and representative Ferrari models from every era in its history: the cars that won the hearts of the great stars of stage, screen and sport.
Musei Ferrari - Red carpet @MEF
museo enzo ferrari modena
FEB 2016 - FEB 2017
The Ferrari Star System” exhibition, a celebration of the world of cinema and TV, and the Ferraris that have been the stars of both on so many occasions.
Musei Ferrari - Pavarotti @MEF
museo enzo ferrari modena
FEB 2015 - FEB 2016
The Museo Enzo Ferrari recreated the meeting between two world-famous men who, although they had chosen very different careers, enjoyed the same charisma, success, ambition and glory: Enzo Ferrari and Luciano Pavarotti.
