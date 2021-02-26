Official Supplier



Radiobook

Founded in Tokyo in 2014 by Yugo Itagaki, Radiobook is a company operating in the field of mobile technology that offers assistance for smartphones and tablets.

Radiobook is currently active in different businesses and has grown rapidly since its foundation, having established strong connections with leading Japanese companies.



Environmentally conscious, the sustainability of materials is a main concern for Radiobook: a green philosophy increasingly integrated into the company.

The main goal for the future is to improve the life cycle of decommissioned electronic components, through the recycling of smartphone parts and other technological devices.



Today, Radiobook is known and appreciated throughout all Japan thanks to a dedicated customers’ care and additional services such as the "Remake easy", offering special VIP lounges for those waiting for technical assistance.