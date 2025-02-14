Team Partner



Ambipar

Ambipar is a global leader in environmental solutions and invests and operates decarbonization, circular economy, energy transition and environmental regeneration projects.

It was founded in 1995 and operates in Brazil and 41 countries with a broad portfolio of environmental services, especially for waste recovery and responses to environmental emergencies, based on the principles of sustainability. A pioneer in various products and services, it is a benchmark in the market by Research, Development, and Innovation (RD&I), with more than 100 circular economy solutions, over 25 patents, and more than 50 national and international innovation awards. With mor than 23 thousand employees around the world and ver 600 operational bases, the company has shares listed on B3 and The New York Stock Exchange. Its performance is also recognized by Standard & Poor’s, which classified Ambipar’s shares as green stocks on the B3, the Brazilian stock exchange.