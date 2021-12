Friday 30 September, dawned crisp and decidedly cool with a constant breeze. In the first qualifying session, James Hunt produced a string of very fast laps, the best in 1’40”863, putting him at the top of the time sheet, three tenths quicker than Hans-Joachim Stuck and John Watson in the Brabhams. As for the Ferraris, the 312 T2 did not seem well suited to the American track nor to the cold conditions which meant the drivers could not get the tyres up to temperature. Carlos Reutemann was sixth in 1’41”952, just ahead of Lauda who could not get under the 1-minute 42 barrier as he stopped the clocks in 1’42”089. Scheckter was ninth in 1’42”315. The following day at the famous track in New York State, it started raining very early in the morning and didn’t stop until the evening, so the grid was set according to Friday’s times.By Sunday morning, it seemed there was a chance the race could be held in the dry, even though the clouds were building up again over Watkins Glen. But as the cars left the pits to form up on the grid, the rain began to fall and then got much heavier, so the mechanics rushed back to the garage to get the wet tyres. Almost everyone switched to wets with the exception of John Watson, as Brabham decided to split its strategies.