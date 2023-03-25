Step into the world of Ferrari and experience the ultimate thrill with Passione Ferrari - the Official Programme of track events for Ferrari owners and sports car aficionados.

Join us for a weekend of sheer exhilaration at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. On this iconic track the magic of Ferrari comes to life, and we are thrilled to have you be a part of it.

Indulge in the passion and finesse of the Prancing Horse as you participate in an array of track events and activities, carefully curated to satiate the desires of true Ferrari enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the brand, both on and off the track, and join our elite family of passionate Ferraristi.Our team of dedicated experts will be on hand to ensure that every moment of your experience is seamless and unforgettable.

Pick your bags, rev up your engines, and join us for an unforgettable weekend of luxury, excitement, and passion.



We can't wait to see you at Passione Ferrari.