Estoril - Estoril Circuit

The Circuito do Estoril or Autódromo do Estoril (Estoril Circuit), officially known as Autódromo Fernanda Pires da Silva, is a motorsport race track on the Portuguese Riviera, outside of Lisbon. Estoril, a vacation-destination beach town located 32 km (20 mi) west of the Portuguese capital city of Lisbon, has hosted motor racing since the 1930s with a 2.8 km (1.7 mi) street circuit used in 1937 for a local race. The current Estoril circuit was built and completed in 1972 and underwent various renovations throughout the years, ending with a current length of 4.182 km (2.599 mi). It was the home of the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix from 1984 to 1996.