The Ferrari Owners Club was established in March 2001. Its main objestive is to bring owners together through club meetings at least twice a year.
For those real Ferraristi fans there is the Ferrari Fans Club, which was set up in February 1998.
Today the two clubs operate as one under the name Ferrari Club Malta. Its club premises are open on Sundays during Grand Prix events and on special occasions. At the Club, Ferrari Owners and Fans are able to meet and share the various Ferrari experiences from both sides, in a social atmosphere.
Ferrari Owners are invited to attend the Club activities and participate in the specific Club events organized for them through news letters. There are some 40 Ferrari Ovvners in Malta, with models ranging from the Ferrari 208 to the latest Ferrari 360 and Maranello. The Club also has some 800 registered members of which around 150 actively attend the club during Grand Prix and other events. This year the committee also proposes frequent forums with its members as these have proved to be very positive in keeping the club healthy with new ideas. Two of these forums have already been organized in February and March.
President: Ray Vella
Vice President: Kenneth Attard
Treasurer: Gerald Zammit
Logistics: Joe Zefara; Anthony Scicluna