Since 1947, the Maranello-based manufacturer has made automotive history, with cars that have sped beyond the limits of the possible.
The Ferrari Classiche department was created to preserve these models and keep the Legend alive.
Certification of Authenticity proves that your model conforms to the original design, protecting the investment and historical heritage.
The selected Officine Classiche extend Ferrari excellence beyond Maranello, offering maintenance inspection and certification support services. These specialised centres guarantee the efficiency and authenticity of your Ferrari Classica.