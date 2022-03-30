ESPERIENZA FERRARI



ISO 20121 Sustainable Management System

Esperienza Ferrari 2022 events confirm once more the commitment to sustainable development of the Marketing Management for Europe and Africa, achieving ISO 20121 certification from the certifying body TÜV NORD Italia on 28/03/2022. The standard applies to the design, organisation and execution of events that are consistent and aligned with the five pillars of the Ferrari Group's sustainability strategy.

The environmental, social and economic aspects of the events are carefully analysed for improvement. They involve and influence all stakeholders (employees, suppliers, customers, instructors, dealers, guests, partners, hotels and local communities) and their behaviour.

The sustainable event management applied to Esperienza Ferrari 2022 includes, but is not limited to, the following areas of attention and action:

Improvement of separate collection of waste and recycling of materials (circular economy);

Containment of emissions from staff mobility and material logistics;

Measurement of the carbon footprint;

Diversity and inclusion;

Community development and local economic impact;

Enhancement of biodiversity and local culture.

As required by the ISO 20121 standard, a sustainability report will be produced at the end of the year showing the results achieved and any points for improvement for the following year.