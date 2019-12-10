Ferrari
    Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2: This was a brand new design from Pininfarina, which faced the task of developing a fast, svelte and elegant 2+2 powered by the classic VI2 engine.

    This was a brand new design from Pininfarina, which faced the task of developing a fast, svelte and elegant 2+2 powered by the classic VI2 engine that would break with the more classical lines of the 1967 365 GT 2+2 and provide greater rear seat space than that car’s successor, the 1970 GTC4.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power250 kW (340 hp) at 6200 rpm
    • Power per litre77hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38 DCOE carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionself-levelling, independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringpower-assisted recirculating-ball
    • Fuel tankcapacity 102litres
    • Front tyres215/70 VR 15
    • Rear tyres215/70 VR 15
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4810mm
    • Width1796mm
    • Height1310mm
    • Wheelbase2700mm
    • Front track1470mm
    • Rear track1500mm
    • Weight1500kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed245km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
