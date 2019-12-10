    The Ferrari 290MM was mounted with a V12 engine with dual ignition and dry sump derived from the 4.5-litre Grand Prix.

    Ferrari 290 MM

    Designed for the 1956 Mille Miglia and as a replacement for the 860 Monza, the 290MM was mounted with a V12 engine with dual ignition and dry sump derived from the 4.5-litre Grand Prix. Even though this engine could be described as belonging to Lampredi school, its bore and stroke measurements were really more reminiscent of Colombo’s V12 than anything else. 
    The car was an immediate success. In fact, Castellotti not only drove it home first in the Mille Miglia followed by two 860 Monzas piloted by Collins and Musso, but it also took fourth in the same race with Fangio at the wheel.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3490.61 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 235 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke73 x 69.5mm
    • Unitary displacement290.88cc
    • Total displacement3490.61cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre92hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 36 IR4/C1 carburettors
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, four coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coils springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 190litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2350mm
    • Front track1296mm
    • Rear track1310mm
    • Weight880kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-