Logo

FERRARI MUSEUMS

PRIVATE EVENTS

Exclusive locations

The Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena are ideal places to organise exclusive events as their spaces deliver a huge emotional impact. Guests are immersed, in fact, in an enthralling, stylish ambience redolent of the Prancing Horse’s core values: passion for racing, technological innovation, team spirit and client focus.
DOWNLOAD THE BROCHURE

The Museum makes its exhibition spaces available to private and business clients after opening hours. Its staff will provide support at all stages of the preparation and staging of your events. Incentive and training activities, product presentations, management meetings: we can tailor a concept specifically to any kind of event to include, amongst other things, guided visits, dinners and cocktails, and the use of your own slides/multimedia presentations. 

The Museum’s management provides full support to anyone using its facilities and can suggest teambuilding and recreational activities with exclusive guided tours of the factory and track, simulator and tyre change experiences. 

Factory and Track Tour | F1 Simulator Tyre Change Experience

We also host exclusive events after regular opening times all year round, with the sole exceptions of December 25 and January 1. 

For further information, please contact: eventimuseo@ferrari.com

  • Private Events
  • Tickets