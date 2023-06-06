Monza GP

MARANELLO: 2 – 3 September 2023

During the Monza Grand Prix, visitors to the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Maranello will be given access to the convention centre, where the Formula 1 race and qualifiers will be shown live.





Saturday 2 September

4:00 p.m. -5.00 p.m. Enzo Ferrari Museum Convention Center: Live coverage of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix qualifying (spaces limited)





Sunday 3 September

3:00 p.m. - 5.00 p.m. Enzo Ferrari Museum Convention Center: Live coverage of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix (spaces limited)





All museum visitors during the weekend will be given a flyer for the event.