Dear Visitors,

  • In line with current guidelines, since August 6th 2021, access to the Ferrari Museums in Maranello and Modena has been permitted only to holders of COVID-19 Green Certificates (Green Pass or EU Digital COVID Certificate) in either digital or print form, attesting to one of the following:

- that the holder has received a first dose of vaccine or a single-dose vaccine more than 15 days previously;
- that the holder is doubly vaccinated;
- that the holder has had a negative a PCR or rapid antigen test result within the previous 48 hours;
- that the holder has recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

  • No other documentation (such as negative swab or antibody tests) will be accepted.
  • Access without Green Certificates is permitted to children under the age of 12 or individuals with specific medical certificates.

How to get the Green Pass

  • From the dgc.gov.it website, by inputting your health card or vaccination code, recovery code, negative test result code (sent to you by text message or email).
  • In any pharmacy, on presentation of your health card (only for vaccination or negative test result certs but not recovery certs);
  • On the “Immuni” or “IO” apps, which can be downloaded to your smartphone apps to receive a message every time a Green Cert becomes available to the holder.

Our staff are authorised to ask visitors to show their Green Pass either in digital or print form at the entrance to the museums to ensure they are valid. Holders will also need to show an ID document. Please arrive at the museum entrances with the correct documents to hand to facilitate checking and access.
For further information on how to obtain the Green Pass, please go to: www.dgc.gov.it

Covid Green Certificates Accepted

  • Green Pass for all visitors from EU countries, Switzerland, the Vatican City, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, the former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia, Turkey and the Ukraine.
  • Equivalent certificates for all visitors from the USA, Japan, Canada, Israel, the Republic of San Marino, the UK and Northern Ireland, including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus.

The list of countries is constantly being revised. To check the latest updates, we recommend going to: https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans/eu-digital-covid-certificate_en

Green pass equivalent certifications

https://www.trovanorme.salute.gov.it/norme/renderNormsanPdf?anno=2021&codLeg=82920&parte=1%20&serie=null

  • Even foreign visitors who do not have a national health card can obtain a Green Pass by taking a test at a pharmacy or an approved laboratory in Italy in the 48 hours prior to their visit.


  • The Ferrari Museums in Maranello and Modena are open as normal to the public seven days a week. However; we therefore advise advance booking and purchasing of tickets from our site. COVID-19 prevention and safety measures remain in place.

  • To ensure the safety and protect the health of all our visitors and employees, there are temperature scanners at all entrances to the museum;
  • Entry will be denied to anyone with a temperature of 37.5°C or over. However, such individuals may request full reimbursement of their ticket price or reschedule their visit for another date and time;
  • When inside the museum, visitors must wear a surgical facemask (with the exception of children of under six). The museum will provide masks to anyone who does not have one.
  • There will be social distancing marks and signs inside the museum: please observe these at all times;
  • Access to the museum is guaranteed only to visitors who already have tickets;
  • Visitors must strictly adhere to the entry time on their ticket;
  • The maximum visit time in the museum is 90 minutes.
For any information you may require, please email us at:
museo@ferrari.com

Thank you for your cooperation!

WHAT YOU WILL FIND INSIDE THE MUSEUM

The Museum has a shop where visitors can purchase a vast array of official Ferrari merchandise including a selection of items dedicated specifically to the Maranello museum itself.

Also just 500 metres from the Museum is the Ferrari Store which is strategically located directly across from the historic factory gates. 


The Store is devoted exclusively to Ferrari-branded product ranging from the technical and sporty to clothing collections inspired by the gentlemen drivers that are such an iconic part of the marque’s history. There are also excellent children and ladies ranges. All in all, there is something to delight visitors of all kinds at the Ferrari Store.   

For information and suggestions: ferraristoremuseomaranello@ferrari.com
