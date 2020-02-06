An active suspension system was tried out which boasted electronic control of the underside of the car on the track and more conventional aerodynamics were adopted



The 65° V12 engine remained but the new version debuted at the German GP. It had pneumatic springs for the valves that upped the revs and thus the power, but also meant that just two larger valves could be used instead of the three required by normal springs. But even this car could not prevent Ferrari from having a very difficult year. The Scuderia came just fourth in the Constructors’ Championship with 28 points. Gerhard Berger had returned to the team after a three-year absence, but it was Alesi who got the best result of the season with a second at Monza. Even the F93 A lagged behind its rivals in terms of technologies, especially Alain Prost’s Williams which won him a fourth World title. At the halfway point in the season, Jean Todt took over as Director of the GES Racing Division.