1967 was a very difficult year and the season was marred by the tragic accident at Monte Carlo in which Lorenzo Bandini was killed



The Scuderia’s best results came courtesy of New Zealander Chris Amon who managed third position on the podium on three occasions. His fellow countryman Denis Hulme won the World title, barely beating team boss Jack Brabham.



The new singe-seater was an updated version of the previous season’s car: it was lighter and technically sound but less agile than its English adversaries and asked a lot of the driver. To try to improve its power, the fluid dynamics of the cylinder heads were modified by inverting the inlet and exhaust ports: the inlets were now between the two camshafts of each head and the exhaust ports at the centre of the V. The car made its debut at Monza with four-valve heads.