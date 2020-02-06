In the same year Ferrari tried his hand at a smaller, lighter, albeit less powerful car in an attempt to beat the British at their own game



Thus was born the 1966 246 F1 which bore the same name as the 1958 car, referring to its 2.4-litre capacity and six-cylinders. Otherwise, however, the new, rear-engined car was completely different from its forerunner. Its general architecture followed the traditional lines for this kind of single-seater with the engine in-line with the gearbox and differential. The body lines, particularly in the nose cone area, were reminiscent of the 1956 156 from which it also borrowed some engineering solutions.



Placed in Bandini’s capable hands for the first two races of the season, it performed beautifully, finishing second at Monte Carlo, a circuit that suited its temperament, and third at Spa-Francorchamps, one of the faster circuits. However, with Baglietti at the wheel, it failed to make it round in the allotted time at Monza.