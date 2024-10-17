Ferrari F80: the new supercar from the Prancing Horse
The start of a new technological era
The Ferrari F80 is conceived to deliver the ultimate in performance without penalising driving comfort.
Co-developed with Brembo and an all-time first for a road-going application, CCM-R Plus uses longer carbon fibres to significantly improve mechanical strength (+100%) and thermal conductivity (+300%) over previous generation solutions, and braking surfaces coated with a layer of silicon carbide (SiC) to offer incredible wear resistance and shorter bedding-in times.
The electric motor used for the F80 is the first unit developed, tested and manufactured entirely by Ferrari at Maranello. The design of the electric motors draws directly from Ferrari’s experience in racing; specifically, the tooth-coil stator, Halbach array rotor configuration and magnet retention system in carbon fibre are all solutions derived from the design used in Formula 1.
The carbon fibre front bonnet of the F80 features an S-Duct consisting of a fixed element connecting the two front wings. Inside this feature are two flaps following the main profile to complete the triplane wing configuration with curvatures and blower slots clearly inspired by the 499P.
With 1200 horsepower, this is the most powerful road-going Ferrari ever created. 1050 kg of downforce push the car firmly onto the ground.
The three-litre 120° V6 F163CF engine of the F80 produces a peak power of 900 HP, for a specific power of 300 hp/l, to which the electric front axle (e-4WD) and motor (MGU-K) of the hybrid system add another 300 hp. The link with motorsports is strong: the architecture of this engine and many of its components are derived from the powerplant of the 499P which won the 2023 and 2024 editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The rear wing is the main piece of the adaptive aerodynamics system that allows the F80 to change its configuration depending on the dynamic driving condition. The vehicle's control systems measure and process acceleration, speed and steering angle in real time to identify the best compromise between load, balance and resistance based on the driver's driving style. This is translated into an unambiguous configuration of active suspension position, activation of the front Active Reverse Gurney and, above all, wing angle. This can be infinitely adjusted between the High Downforce (HD) position, used in braking and cornering, and the Low Drag (LD) position, which reduces drag to favour straight-line speed.[video id="3acab5b4-1fe6-4037-b2b6-1798c41de2c5"]
The thermal layout is designed in synergy with the aerodynamics to preserve maximum functionality in terms of vertical load generation. The radiant masses are positioned to maximise the flow of fresh air and minimise interference with warm air, ensuring the best heat exchange efficiency. The flank integrates several functions in a single stylistic form designed by the volume of the upper part of the door that defines a conveyor integrated into the bodywork. The air intake is surmounted by two opposing fins that reinterpret the typical shape of the ‘NACA’ aeronautical intakes: vorticity is thus exploited to trap the flow inside the conveyor.
The development of a three-dimensional aerodynamic floor imposed radical choices. At the front, the deliberation of a racing driving position was necessary to enable a chassis solution with a very high front keel. In the space freed up under the driver's feet, three pairs of bargeboards were developed that generate a strong concentrated vorticity and increase the outwash effect behind the front wheels. This improves the performance of the front triplane and minimises the interference effect between the wheel wake and the airflow feeding the rear.
Maximising the expansion volume of the diffuser, which in the F80 has a length of 180 cm, required a 1.3° rotation of the engine-gearbox assembly. The geometry thus extreme makes it possible to draw a huge flow of air under the car, the acceleration of which results in a large area of low pressure that translates into vertical load on the rear end. Performance is further enhanced thanks to the tyre seal, which aerodynamically seals the underbody by means of a duct that captures the flow from the side and blows it into the wheel well, between the outer drift of the extractor and the tyre.
The Ferrari F80 reconciles the functional needs of performance and high technology in an all-new design language which is nonetheless steeped in Ferrari DNA.
The F80 has a strongly futuristic visual impact with unmistakeable references to aerospace. The architecture is defined by a dihedral cross section with its two bottom corners firmly planted on the wheels. From the side view, the rear section has a sculpted flow that emphasises the muscularity of the entire rear wing. The front section of the car is defined by more architectural elements: the wheelarch ends with a vertical panel that stands proud of the door, paying homage to the visual language of the F40.
The F80 features a new steering wheel developed specifically for this car, which will make an appearance in the future road-going models of the Prancing Horse. Slightly smaller than its predecessor and with flattened top and bottom rims, the steering wheel also has a smaller boss, improving visibility and accentuating the sense of sportiness when driving. The lateral zones of the rim are optimised for a better grip on the steering wheel. The physical buttons on the right and left hand spokes of the steering wheel make a return here, for an easier to use solution with buttons that can be instantly identified by touch.
The compact proportions were made possible by opting for a cabin inspired by single-seat racers, creating an impression akin to an enclosed Formula 1 car. The result of this is an original new solution that sets the driver unequivocally as the protagonist in the cabin and transforms the F80 into a “1+”. The decidedly enveloping cockpit is centred entirely around the driver, converging towards the controls and instrument panel to create a cocoon effect around them. The passenger seat is so well integrated into the trim of the cabin that it almost disappears from view. The longitudinal offset between the seats of the two occupants made it possible to set the passenger seat farther back than the driver, allowing for a narrower interior space with no penalty in terms of ergonomics and comfort.
The chassis of the Ferrari F80 has been designed completely from the ground up to meet the ambitious performance targets set for the car.
The tub and other elements of the chassis of the F80 were developed using a multi-material approach, where the best suited material for the task is used for each individual zone. The cell and roof are made of carbon fibre and other composites, while the front and rear subframes are made of aluminium and are fastened to the tub with titanium screws. At the rear there is an additional aluminium subframe, fastened to the main rear subframe with screws, for carrying the battery.
The Ferrari active suspension system is undoubtedly one of the showpieces of the advanced vehicle dynamics technologies implemented on the F80, and has been re-engineered from the ground up compared with the version used on the Ferrari Purosangue to tailor it to the supercar soul of this car.
Another major evolution introduced by the F80 is the new SSC 9.0 (Side Slip Control) system, which now benefits from the integrated FIVE (Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator) function. The new estimator is based on the concept of the digital twin, a mathematical model that uses the parameters acquired by sensors installed on the car to replicate its behaviour virtually.