Game Changers takes visitors on a journey of exploration of Ferrari’s most revolutionary models and their futuristic designs, the most innovative technology it adopted in its competition and GT cars alike, and the outstanding performance delivered by its relentless research and development which resulted in its most unforgettable victories.



The story revealed to the Museum’s guests as they explore the exhibition is divided into three sections: design, technology and performance.

Peerless examples of virtuoso design are the 375 MM, penned by Pinin Farina in 1952 which was also the first one-off commissioned by Roberto Rossellini for Ingrid Bergman, and the 166 MM, the first aluminium-bodied barchetta clothed in light, captivatingly elegant lines.

A prime example of Ferrari’s technological innovation is the 400 Automatic, the first 2+2 Grand Tourer to introduce in 1976 the automatic gearbox in response in market demand and the needs of an increasingly sophisticated international clientele. Another is the Ferrari F1-89, the first ever single-seater to adopt an electrohydraulic gearbox.

In the Performance section, visitors can admire the 1973 365 GT4 BB, the first mid-engined GT berlinetta with an original 180° V12, and 2005’s Ferrari FXX, the first model in a Prancing Horse special series designed specifically for track use.

The exhibition journey culminates perfectly in the story of the marque’s Innovation, a subject dear to Ferrari, and its very latest game changer, the Purosangue, giving the public its first up-close glimpse of Ferrari’s latest arrival which is also the first four-door, four-seater Ferrari. A completely original car in every way: the ultimate combination of sleek athletic design, comfort, versatility and driving thrills.

The Game Changers exhibition runs at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena from February 18 2023 to February 17 2024.