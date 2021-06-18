Team Partner



CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and together they provide unrivalled end to end supply chain services and solutions.

CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of services across the global supply chain, including air, sea and ground transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment services, thanks to its approximately 78,000 employees and 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries. CEVA Logistics’ experienced specialists focus on seamlessly designing end-to-end customized solutions to meet the complex and rapidly evolving supply chain needs, whatever the business sector.

The partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and CEVA Logistics unites racing and logistics leaders who share similar values with a strong commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.





CEVA Logistics will provide all logistics support services for Scuderia Ferrari’s presence at Formula One events, the GT racing series and other events. Thanks to its leading global network across air, land and sea, CEVA has been trusted to ensure the road and sea shipments for Scuderia Ferrari cars and equipment to race sites around the world.







