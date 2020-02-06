Logo

    When Lancia withdrew in 1955, Ferrari inherited its material, putting the modified D50 on the track for 1956 and, above all, a driver of Fangio’s ability.


    The Argentine returned the world championship title to Maranello at the end of an extremely hard-fought season. Fangio had three victories, taking the drivers’ championship thanks to the generosity of Collins (who won two races). The Englishman gave him his own car for the last race at Monza, allowing him to come second and fight off Stirling Moss’s challenge. The car (designed for Lancia by Jano, who continued to perfect it for Ferrari) is characterised by the two side tanks originally for fuel, but then reduced to the sole function of wheel guards. It also has a trestle-type chassis, where the engine is part of the resistant structure.
    • V8
      Engine
    • 2485.98 cc
      Total displacement
    • 640 kg
      Weight (with liquids)
    • 5-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Type front, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke 76 x 68.5 mm
    • Unitary displacement 310.75 cc
    • Total displacement 2485.98 cc
    • Compression ratio 11.9 : 1
    • Maximum power 195 kW (265 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre 107 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed four Solex 40 PII carburettors
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch twin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame tubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, lower transverse leaf spring, inboard telescopic shock absorbers actioned by rocker arms
    • Rear suspension de Dion, power transverse leaf spring, inboard telescopic shock absorbers actioned by rocker arms
    • Brakes drums
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering worm and sector
    • Fuel tank capacity 190 litres
    • Front tyres 5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres 7.00 x 16