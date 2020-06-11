The start of a long journey together

The 1973 season began in Argentina in late January. For Scuderia Ferrari it would be a transition year in which a series of changes would have a fundamental effect on the future of the Italian team. Enzo Ferrari had been ill for a while and had to spend less time with the team, the 1972 results did not live up to expectations and Mauro Forghieri got into a row with the new boss Sandro Colombo who, despite the fact that the designer was already working on the 1973 car, asked him to get the monocoque of the Ferrari 312B3 Formula 1 car designed by the English specialist firm Thompson.