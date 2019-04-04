Ferrari
Headquarter

Ferrari SpA, headquarters and factory

Via Abetone Inferiore n. 4, I-41053 Maranello (MO)

Phone: +39 0536 949111

Customer Care
Contact our customer care service reserved for Ferrari clients and official dealers to receive information on services available.

Road Assistance
Toll free number900 205520
International Call0034 91 5149 985

Contact the roadside assistance service for Ferrari Customers and access an exclusive set of services available for your car.

Online Store

Scuderia Ferrari Store

For information as far as orders and products at the Ferrari Store online are concerned.

Mail
customercare@ferraristore.com
Museums

Museo Ferrari Maranello

Tel
+39 0536 949713
Mail
museo@ferrari.com
Address
Via Alfredo Dino Ferrari, 43, 41053 Maranello MO, Italy
Opening hours:
November/March 9.30 - 18.00
April/October 9.30 - 19.00
Museo Enzo Ferrari

Tel
+39 059 4397979
Mail
biglietteriamef@ferrari.com
Address
Via Paolo Ferrari, 85, 41121 Modena, Italy
Opening hours:
November/March 9.30 - 18.30
April/October 9.30 - 19.00
