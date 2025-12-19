A region of extraordinary beauty, where vibrant nature meets an ancient and deeply rooted heritage. Puglia’s coastline, caressed by shimmering turquoise waters, shifts from dramatic cliffs to long ribbons of soft white sand, while inland lies a captivating landscape of olive groves, rolling hills and centuries-old towns.
A land of heartfelt traditions and unmistakable character, it maintains a timeless allure, shaped by legends, masterful craftsmanship, and a cuisine that celebrates the soul of the land.
Every corner invites exploration, offering a unique journey where time slows and every moment leaves a lasting impression.
A stay at Masseria Donna Menga offers an authentic experience, surrounded by ancient olive groves and the gentle Apulian landscape. The architecture blends historical charm with contemporary elegance, enhanced by natural materials throughout.
Suites are peaceful havens where guests awaken to the scent of the countryside and the soft southern light. Masseria Donna Menga is a place of restoration, a retreat that captures the true spirit of the region.
Bathed in Mediterranean light and overlooking the Adriatic Sea, Vista Ostuni Hotel offers a refined retreat. Its minimalist design, gently warmed by natural textures, creates an atmosphere of calm sophistication.
Rooms are serene sanctuaries shaped by light, comfort and thoughtful detail. Here you will experience one of southern Italy’s most captivating landscapes.
Accreditation at Masseria Donna Menga
Welcome dinner at Radici Restaurant
A traditional Apulian dinner offers a heartfelt introduction to local culture. Set within the warm, rustic atmosphere of the Masseria’s restaurant, the menu celebrates the region’s culinary heritage, showcasing seasonal ingredients and cherished family recipes.
From handmade orecchiette to delicate seafood and slow-cooked specialties, every dish captures the true flavours of Apulia, offering an unforgettable dining experience enriched by tradition and southern hospitality.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee break at Sikalìndi Apulia
A perfect opportunity to pause and take in the quiet beauty of Apulia’s gentle landscapes, where ancient olive groves, soft rolling hills and the shimmering sea come together in a harmony that soothes the senses.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at La Bocca Restaurant
A lunch at La Bocca Restaurant in Lecce offers a truly memorable culinary experience. Set within the elegant charm of this historic city, the restaurant showcases fresh local produce and traditional Apulian flavours reimagined with contemporary flair.
A meal here is not just about the cuisine but about immersing yourself in the timeless beauty and vibrant atmosphere of Lecce.
Panoramic road tour
Check-in and dinner at Vista Ostuni
End the day with dinner overlooking the luminous white city of Ostuni, where the evening light softens the landscape and the horizon fades into the sea. In this elegant setting, flavours of Apulia are served in a tranquil atmosphere, creating a moment suspended between beauty, taste and the enchantment of the night.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee Break at Masseria Fontana di Vite
At Masseria Fontana di Vite, you will have the chance to savour some of the region’s finest local specialties. Surrounded by the quiet charm of the countryside, this experience offers a taste of Apulia’s authentic flavours and warm hospitality.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Artema Restaurant
A lunch at Artema Restaurant is an elegant and refined experience.
Set within the timeless stone landscapes of Matera, you will enjoy dishes inspired by Lucanian tradition, prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Panoramic road tour
Dinner at Cala Maka
Conclude the day at Cala Maka, where the evening light meets the sea and dinner unfolds to a backdrop of gentle melodies. Live DJs set the tone as the night continues, creating an enchanting coastal atmosphere.
The following day brings your experience to a close, with check-out from Vista Ostuni, and memories that will stay with you long after the journey ends.
