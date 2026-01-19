A unique celebration of Korean artistry and Ferrari excellence spanning Asia, Europe and North America.
Exclusive to the South Korean market.
INSPIREDBYTRADITION,DRIVENBYINNOVATION
A multidisciplinary dialogue spanning three continents has given birth to this unique creation.
South Korean artistic mastery combines with Ferrari's Styling Centre expertise and COOL HUNTING®'s cultural vision. Nearly two years of creative development have translated Korea's vibrant artistic energy into Ferrari's most innovative Tailor Made vehicle, establishing new standards in automotive personalisation.
THE YOONSEUL PAINT
Inspired by Korean Celadon ceramics and Seoul's neon energy, this transitional paint creates an iridescent surface that shifts from green to violet with blue highlights. This unique paint is called Yoonseul, which means 'how light shimmers on water'.
ETHEREAL EVOLUTION
The Scuderia Ferrari shields, wheel caps, long F nameplate and Prancing Horse adopt semi-transparent acrylic finishes—the first time Ferrari's iconic exterior emblems have been reimagined with this see-through aesthetic.
A CALLIGRAPHIC DEDICATION
A handmade dedication plate features the project's name written in traditional Korean calligraphy, marking this unique collaboration with authentic Korean artistry integrated into the vehicle's interior.
1THE ARTISTS
ARTINMOTION
Four visionary artists have reimagined Ferrari craftsmanship, each introducing revolutionary techniques to create a unique automotive masterpiece: the Ferrari 12Cilindri Tailor Made.
SOUND MADE VISIBLE
Electronic music artists GRAYCODE, jiiiiin conceptualise Ferrari's V12 soundtrack in visual form. Their translation of engine acoustics inspires graphic artwork that Ferrari's Styling Centre renders across the bodywork. Maranello's artisans use darker Yoonseul paint to realise this visualisation treatment, creating depth through a technique developed exclusively for this project.
TRANSLUCENT FINISHES
Contemporary artist Hyunhee Kim reinterprets Korean traditions to transform key exterior elements. Kim's translucent finishes grace Scuderia shields, wheel caps, and Prancing Horse emblems—bespoke work developed exclusively for this project. Interior elements inspired by Kim's work include centre tunnel modifications, and her bespoke luggage extends the artistic language beyond the driving experience.
WEAVING LIGHT
Loewe Foundation Craft Prize winner Daehye Jeong brings traditional horsehair weaving into the Ferrari universe. Jeong's patterns are realised through pioneering 3D fabrics across interior surfaces, and an integrated dashboard artwork is crafted from Mongolian horsehair—the first time a genuine art piece has been integrated into a Ferrari's interior. The glass roof features Jeong's screen-printed designs that cast intricate light patterns throughout the cabin.
KOREAN TRADITION, FERRARI PRECISION
Traditional Korean lacquer artist TaeHyun Lee collaborates with Ferrari's Styling Centre to bring ancient craft wisdom to modern engineering. Lee's complex white lacquer methodology inspires Ferrari's first factory white brake callipers and white shift paddles on a production car. Ferrari's artisans translate his heritage techniques into automotive excellence.
2Performances
PUREGRANTURISMOHERITAGE
The 12Cilindri honours Ferrari's legendary Gran Turismo lineage from the 1950s and 1960s, embodying the front-engined V12 mission: elegant versatility without compromise. The naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 delivers linear power progression and Ferrari's unmistakable acoustic signature, establishing new benchmarks for modern Gran Turismo performance.