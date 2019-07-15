The Ferrari F8 Tributo is the new mid-rear-engined sports car that represents the highest expression of the Prancing Horse’s classic two-seater berlinetta. It is a car with unique characteristics and, as its name implies, is an homage to the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history.
The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval.
The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.
The F8 Tributo features state-of-the-art aerodynamics, integrating innovations and expertise developed thanks to the company’s involvement in the GT and Challenge championships. The solutions have been honed to create a series-production mid-rear-engined berlinetta with the highest level of performance available.
To achieve their goal of making the car’s impressive performance easy to access and use, Ferrari’s engineers worked on integrating engine and aerodynamics performance with the latest iteration of the vehicle dynamics control systems.The Side Slip Control system, which improves drivers’ control on the limit for even more engaging involvement, has been further evolved. The transition from version 6.0 to 6.1 reflects the fact that the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer system now also activates in the manettino RACE (FDE+) position.
After the debut on the Ferrari 488 Pista, the carbon fibre racing rims are now available also for the F8 Tributo: a distinctive element for the most performant models of the range.
The cockpit retains the classic, driver-oriented look typical of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined berlinettas. Every element of the dash, door panels and tunnel has been completely redesigned specifically for the car. The F8 Tributo also boasts a new generation steering wheel and steering wheel-mounted controls as well as new styling on the standard seats.