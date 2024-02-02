Ferrari logo
    24 - 26 FEBRUARY 2024

    Corso Pilota Classiche St. Moritz

    A sub-zero Ferrari Classiche experience.
    Past meets present. Mountain meets prestige. Drive historic Ferraris on the frozen lake of St Moritz, Switzerland, and enjoy a three-day experience characterised by the timeless elegance of the Prancing Horse.
    Drive above 50 metres of water, frozen over

    In winter, Lake St Moritz freezes over: 27 centimetres of ice safely support the weight of cars. The track is ready.


    Welcome back to the age of manual transmission

    During the three-day Pilota Classiche St Moritz course, you’ll learn how to make the most of a historic Ferrari’s characteristics on the challenging terrain that is ice. Your instructor will teach you the driving techniques of yesteryear, how to use gearboxes with shift gate or master heel-and-toe shifting, and how to enhance your control skills in low-grip conditions.
    Attentively explore the engineering behind building a classic model, going into the principles of such mechanics as the transmission, suspension and braking system in depth. Increase your knowledge and learn how to get the most out of historic Ferraris.
    During the course you will have five legendary Ferraris at your disposal, in perfect condition: the 365 GTB4, the 308 GTB and GTS, the 3.2 Mondial and the 550 Maranello. These cars have left their mark in the automotive history of the Prancing Horse and offer unparalleled driving sensations.
    FERRARI 365 GTB4. A COLLECTOR’S CLASSIC, ON THE TRACK
    The 365 GTB4, also known by its unofficial name of ‘Daytona’, has made high-performance coupé history. It is powered by a front-mounted V12 engine fed by six Weber twin-choke 40 mm carburettors; thanks to the rear gearbox transaxle, it has excellent weight distribution. Its engineering excellence guarantees unforgettable driving sensations.
    FERRARI 308 GTB AND GTS: TIMELESS DESIGN BY PININFARINA
    Presented at the Paris and London Motor Shows in 1975 and designed by Pininfarina, the Ferrari 308 GTB has stood the test of time. Its design retained the Dino 308 GT4’s V8 engine, albeit with dry sump lubrication and fibreglass coachwork that made it iconic from day one.
    Ferrari 3.2 Mondial: authentic high-class mechanics
    This course offers the 1980 version of the Ferrari 3.2 Mondial, equipped with a naturally aspirated central V8 engine with twin overhead camshafts per bank. The synchromesh 5-speed manual gearbox combined with limited-slip differential is perfect for learning to drive with a manual transmission and an “H” gearbox, while the rack-and-pinion steering is mechanical, not power-assisted.
    Ferrari 550 Maranello. Front engine, rear-wheel drive

    The 550 Maranello, an extreme, aerodynamic and innovative car, was designed with a longitudinal front V12 engine and rear-wheel drive, ensuring an impeccable balance allowing it to unleash record performance.

    Its naturally aspirated V12 engine has twin overhead camshafts with dry sump lubrication, while the Servotronic hydraulic power steering varies according to the vehicle speed, ensuring maximum assistance at parking speeds and gradually decreasing the action as speed increases.

    The pinnacle of elegance

    St Moritz is a distinguished resort where luxury, refinement and prestige become part of a captivating winter landscape. It is also home to The ICE, the concours of elegance that sees the participation of some of the most authoritative cars in history. Taking part in the Pilota Classiche St Moritz course also gives you access to The ICE.
    The Pilota Classiche course attracts a small community of historic car enthusiasts and collectors. For two days you will be swept up in enthusiasm for historic motoring, meeting people who share the same passion as you.
    Save the date

    The Pilota Classiche St Moritz Course will be held in February 2024. 

    Download the programme to find all the information related to cancellation costs and policy, packages for accompanying guests, insurance, clothing and additional services.

