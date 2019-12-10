As with all Ferrari special series, the 458 Speciale boasts an array of advanced technical solutions that make it a completely unique model designed for owners looking for an even more focused sports car offering extreme driving emotions.
1Engine
Unique soundtrack
2Aerodynamics
extraordinary efficiency
3Dynamics
A STEERING RESPONSE TIME of 0.060 seconds
4Design
EXTREME RACING-INSPIRED STYLE
5Interior
Racing atmosphere
6Technical details
V8
ENGINE
4497 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
605 CV
MAXIMUM POWER @ 9000 rpm
>325 km/h
TOP SPEED
Engine
TypeV8 - 90°
Bore and stroke 94 x 81 mm (3.7 x 3.2 in)
Overall displacement 4497 cc
Compression ratio 14:1
Maximum power** 445 kW (605 cv) at 9000 rpm
Specific power output 135 cv/l
Maximum torque 540 Nm at 6000 rpm
Maximum revs (limiter) 9000 rpm
Dimensions and weight
Length 4571 mm
Width 1951 mm
Height 1203 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Front track 1679 mm
Rear track 1632 mm
Dry weight* 1290 kg
Kerb weight* 1395 kg
Weight distribution 42% front, 58% rear
Weight/power ratio 2.13 kg/cv
Fuel tank capacity 86 l
Tyres and wheels
Front245/35 ZR20 J9.0
Rear305/30 ZR 20 J11.0
Carbon-ceramic braking system
Front398x223x36 mm
Rear360x233x32 mm
Electronic control systems
ESC, High performance ABS/EBD, F1-Trac, E-diff, SCC, Frd SCM-E
Gearbox
7-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission
Performance
Maximum speed >325 km/h
0-100 km/h 3.0 sec
0-200 km/h 9.1 sec
0-400 m 10.7 sec
0-1000 m 19.4 sec
Fiorano lap time 1'23''5
Fuel consumption and emissions (ece + eudc combined cycle with hele system)