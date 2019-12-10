    Ferrari 340 mexico: Resounding success in the 1951 Carrera Panamericana convinced Enzo Ferrari to create this car.

    Ferrari 340 Mexico

    Resounding success in the 1951 Carrera Panamericana convinced Enzo Ferrari to create this car. Only four examples were built in all by Vignale: three Berlinettas and one Spider.
    To meet the incredible competition head on, a more geared-up fifth gear was added as were new cylinder heads with quadruple carburettors that would further boost the engine’s already impressive power. The rear axle and transmission were also further strengthened. Chinetti and Lucas went on to finish the race in third position.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke80 x 68mm
    • Unitary displacement341.80cc
    • Total displacement4101.66cc
    • Compression ratio8 : 1
    • Maximum power206 kW (280 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre68hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCF/3 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, twin radius arms, semi-elliptic springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 150litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta, spider
    • Length4201mm
    • Width1503mm
    • Height1333 mm (berlinetta)
    • Wheelbase2600mm
    • Front track1278mm
    • Rear track1250mm
    • Weight900 kg (dry, berlinetta)
    Performance
    • Top speed282km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-