On Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, the Ferrari Museums are offering free guided tours to all fans of the Maranello marque who book in advance by email.

Visitors will get a chance to experience at first-hand the emotions, dream and genuine passion for cars that only this unique part of the world can offer.

Details:

Maranello: 11.00, guided tour of the Ferrari Museum.

One in Italian, one in English and one in Italian Sign Language.

Modena: 15.00, guided tour of the Museo Enzo Ferrari

One in Italian, one in English and one in Italian Sign Language.

Places are limited and bookings must be made at least 48 hours in advance of your selected date through visitmodena.it