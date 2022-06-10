Technical Partner



Öhlins Racing

Founded in 1976, Öhlins Racing is a global innovator of advanced suspension technology for cars, motorcycles, and mountain bikes. Today, the company is headquartered in Upplands Väsby, Sweden, with operations in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Since day one, racing has been the core of Öhlins’ DNA. In addition to their high-performance suspension products for the aftermarket and OE manufacturers, Öhlins Racing develops exclusive suspension solutions for the motorsport industry, working closely with teams in the world’s most prominent racing series. Öhlins Racing provides suspension products, technical support and service to teams in MotoGP, World Superbike, UCI Downhill World Cup, Rallycross, NASCAR, Formula 1 and beyond. To date, over 400 world titles have been won on Öhlins’ race proven suspension technology.