The Ferrari Superamerica combines stunning Ferrari 12-cylinder berlinetta performance with a highly original, innovative take on the ever-versatile convertible. The Superamerica is also the very first production car to adopt an innovative rotating roof incorporating electrochromic technology developed exclusively for large glass surfaces, which transforms it from a coupé to a convertible in just a few seconds.The result is a car that combines all of the prestige and allure of a drop-top with the functional advantages of a coupé.
