Set in the region that surrounds the home of Ferrari, Maranello, you will discover the most fascinating and hidden aspects of the Emilia Romagna region.
Considered to be the cradle of the Italian culture for fast cars and slow food, this location offers both a wide variety of landscapes and unforgettable local activities to be discovered.
Visits to luscious vineyards and charming Balsamic Vinegar producers, characterise this quintessential Ferrari Tour experience.
Debuting this year, thanks to a creative collection of prestigious experiences, our guests will have unprecedented access to exclusive locations respecting nature and the environment.
Executive Spa Hotel is a luxurious retreat nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Fiorano, offering an unparalleled blend of opulence and relaxation. From the moment guests step foot into the grand foyer, they are immediately immersed in an atmosphere of refined elegance and tranquillity.
The hotel’s architecture seamlessly blends contemporary design with classic Italian charm, boasting sleek lines, sophisticated decor, and extravagant amenities. Every detail has been carefully selected to ensure guests experience indulgence and relaxation throughout their stay.
In addition to the spa, the hotel provides a variety of amenities tailored to fulfil every need and desire. A gourmet restaurant tantalises the taste buds with exquisite culinary creations crafted from the finest locally sourced ingredients, while a stylish bar provides the perfect setting for evening cocktails and socialising.
A Ferrari Day
The picturesque Modenese village awaits you, nestled among the hills,
where Ferrari red blends harmoniously with the lush greens of vineyards. Embark on a culinary journey through the rich tradition of
Emilian cuisine, savouring delicacies steeped in history and local
flavours.
Next, immerse yourself in the captivating Ferrari story. Explore, experience, and uncover the secrets behind the creation of these legendary cars. Meet those whose dedication and mastery bring the world’s finest vehicles to life, and be inspired by their artistry and precision.
Indulge in a unique experience that celebrates passion, tradition, and
Italian excellence.
Panoramic road tour
Check-in & downtime at Executive Spa Hotel
Welcome dinner at Roots restaurant
Located in the heart of Modena’s food scene, Roots Restaurant stands as a vibrant testament to the world’s diverse culinary heritage. Nestled amongst the charming streets of Modena, this gastronomic gem offers a captivating blend of tradition and innovation, ensuring an experience that delights the senses and captivates the palate. Overseen by Chef Jessica Rosval, a prominent figure in the world of Italian cuisine, the project embodies excellence in culinary artistry.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee break and private visit at Collezione Maramotti The Maramotti Collection in Reggio Emilia is a pioneering cultural institution renowned for its commitment to showcasing contemporary art in a dynamic and accessible setting. Founded by the Maramotti family, the collection is situated in a tastefully repurposed space, formerly the home of an important coat factory.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Ca’ Matilde
Ca Matilde, a creative restaurant nestled in the picturesque town of Quattro Castella, offers a dining experience that seamlessly combines tradition with contemporary flair. Situated amidst the charming landscapes of Emilia-Romagna, this culinary gem captivates diners with its creative reinterpretations of regional cuisine and dedication to culinary excellence.
Panoramic road tour
Dinner at Hospitality Ferrari Fiorano
Enjoy the quintessential Ferrari experience within the hallowed grounds of Fiorano Circuit. Immerse yourself in the unparalleled elegance and illustrious history of Ferrari while savouring a sumptuous dinner infused with local flavours, all while admiring the circuit’s graceful curves.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee break and visit at Rocchetta Mattei
The historic castle Rocchetta Mattei is nestled in the picturesque Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Built in the 19th century by Count Cesare Mattei, this architectural gem seamlessly blends medieval and Renaissance influences, creating a captivating ambiance. Set amidst verdant greenery and rolling hills, Rocchetta Mattei offers visitors a journey through time, showcasing meticulously preserved interiors adorned with ornate frescoes, intricate carvings, and grand halls. Today, it serves as a museum and cultural hub, drawing tourists and history enthusiasts worldwide who come to admire its splendour and delve into its captivating past.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch and visit at Manteco
Manteco is a prominent Italian textile company renowned for its premium fabrics and sustainable practices. Founded in 1943 in Prato, Italy, Manteco has established itself as a leader in the industry, specialising in the production of high-quality wool, cotton, and blended fabrics. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Manteco prioritises eco-friendly manufacturing processes and utilises recycled materials, contributing to a more environmentally conscious approach to textile production. The company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability has earned it recognition both domestically and internationally, making Manteco a trusted name in the textile market.
