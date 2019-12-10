This model slotted in between the 275 GTB Berlinetta, whose chassis it shared, and the more tranquil 330 2+2 Coupé, from which it inherited its 4-litre V12 engine. Presented at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, it was an instant success: Pininfarina’s extremely elegant bodywork took after the 500 Superfast at the front and the 275 GTS at the rear. The 330 GTC remained in production until the end of 1968: 600 were built.
