    Ferrari 275 P2: The various models in the P series were developed over a period of four years beginning in 1964.

    The various models in the P series were developed over a period of four years beginning in 1964. The first development came in 1965 with the 275 P2 which stood alongside the very similar 330 P2 from which it differed only in terms of the latter’s larger displacement. Thanks to Parkes and Guichet, the car made a very successful debut at Monza ahead of its more powerful stable mate in the hands of Surtees and Scarfiotti. Avant-garde models were always used by the Ferrari’s official team drivers and were involved in some very hard fought battles with their rivals.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement273.81cc
    • Total displacement3285.72cc
    • Compression ratio9.9 : 1
    • Maximum power257 kW (350 hp) at 8500 rpm
    • Power per litre107hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 40 DCN/2 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 140litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4260mm
    • Width1675mm
    • Height1040mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1400mm
    • Rear track1370mm
    • Weight790kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

