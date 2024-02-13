Ferrari logo
    Discover the SF-24

    Ferrari SF-24 - 2024 Singleseater
    • V6
      Engine
    • 1600 cc
      Total displacement
    • 4 MJ
      Battery energy
    • 120 kW
      MGU-K power
    • Chassis made from carbon fibre composite honeycomb, with halo protection for the cockpit
    • Longitudinal Ferrari gearbox with 8 forward gears and reverse
    • Hydraulically controlled rear differential
    • Brembo ventilated carbon discs (front and rear) with electronically controlled rear brakes
    • Push-rod front suspension, pull-rod rear suspension
    • Weight including coolant, oil and driver: 798 kg
    • 18” front and rear wheels
    • Bodywork and seat in carbon fibre
    • Total displacement1600 cc
    • Maximum rpm15,000
    • Superchargingsingle turbocharger
    • Maximum fuel flow rate100 kg/hr
    • Configuration90° V6
    • Bore80 mm
    • Stroke53 mm
    • Valves4 per cylinder
    • Direct injectionmax 500 bar
    • ConfigurationHybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators
    • Battery packLithium-ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg
    • Maximum battery pack capacity4 MJ
    • MGU-K maximum power120 kW (163 cv)
    • MGU-K maximum rpm50,000
    • MGU-H maximum rpm125,000