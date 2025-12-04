Official Partner



S . P E L L E G R I N O

S.Pellegrino is an international brand of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., based in Milan, Italy.

Distributed in over 150 countries through subsidiaries and partners across five continents, this mineral water has embodied outstanding quality for more than 125 years thanks to its unique origins, and it perfectly represents Italian style around the world as a blend of pleasure, wellness and balance. With its fine and persistent perlage enhancing freshness and mineral harmony, S.Pellegrino offers a high-level gastronomic experience. Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is a leading company in the Italian beverage sector, with a portfolio that includes mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs and soft drinks. As a producer of mineral water, the company has always been committed to protecting and promoting water as a vital resource for the planet, working responsibly and with dedication to ensure its long-term quality.