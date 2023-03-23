Andrea Capoccia, 12 December 1997, Italy

Born on 12 December 1997, Andrea Capoccia is already a veteran of endurance racing despite his young age.

He started racing on a simulator before he got his driving license, while also indulging his love of racing in the real world at an amateur level, with Time Attack Italia.

In 2020, he took part in the SRO Esports GT Series with Audi, taking a great win in the sprint race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, coming fifth overall. Apart from SRO, over the following years he took part in other endurance categories on Assetto Corsa Competizione, winning the SimGrid Endurance Cup S2 with the Yas Heat team in 2021 and the VCO Summer Cup in 2022 with the GTWR team.

Alongside his career as a driver, Andrea Capoccia also has a Law degree.