Mugello Circuit is a renowned racing circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, Italy.
Situated in the beautiful Tuscan hills, this 5,25km (3.26 mile) long circuit is a true pleasure for the eyes and for driving. It has 14 turns and a long straight (1.14 km) allowing you to push your Challenge car to its top-end speeds.
Belonging to Scuderia Ferrari, utilising it for Formula One testing, the circuit also hosts motorcycle Grand Prix including MotoGP, as well as smaller classes.
From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection
08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing
09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps
09.30 - 12.30 First driving session
13.00 - 14.00 Lunch
14.00 - 14.15 Group photo
14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session
17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony
All event times are subject to change